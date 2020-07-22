Bhojpuri Sawan Geet: 'Jab Chadega Baba Pe Jal Phone Video Call Karega'

Bhojpuri songs are ruling out the boredom of all the music buffs with their peppy beats, people are getting grooved to these folk-style songs these days. Be it romantic songs, peppy dance numbers or cute nokhjhok between husband and wife, all songs are being unique in content and lyrics too. Even songs on God Shiv ji are also trending… Asare ruling out the boredom of all the music buffs with their peppy beats, people are getting grooved to these folk-style songs these days. Be it romantic songs, peppy dance numbers or cute nokhjhok between husband and wife, all songs are being unique in content and lyrics too. Even songs on God Shiv ji are also trending…

So, today we have come up with another latest Bhojpuri hit number "Jab Chadega Baba Pe Jal Phone Video Call Karega…" This song is creating a buzz and topped the music charts of this week. Being most viewed songs, it made people to get grooved to it in this lockdown period.

Have a look and enjoy the song…

This song is all about God Shiv ji… The video has made the audience witness old Shiv ji temples along with pooja's and abhishekams. People are seen in all orange attires and offering prayers to Shivji. Both lead actresses are also seen in orange attires. One being in contemporary gagra and other in traditional temple wear.



"Jab Chadega Baba Pe Jal Phone Video Call Karega…" song is crooned by Neha Sonali and the lyrics are penned by Rajesh Chaudhari. While the music is composed by Rajesh Chaudhari… He turned the song into a musical hit adding both folk and peppy beats to the song.