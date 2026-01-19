Bhumi Pednekar revisits ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ memories, calls 2016 a year “full of dreams”

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar took to social media to revisit some of her earliest career milestones, sharing a collection of throwback photographs from 2016 that she described as a year “full of dreams”.

Joining the viral nostalgia trend, Pednekar posted a series of images on Instagram that offered fans an intimate look at key moments from a decade ago. Among the highlights were her first day on the sets of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, her initial professional photoshoot, and her first magazine cover alongside actor Ayushmann Khurrana. She also shared a picture with co-star Akshay Kumar taken to announce Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, which went on to become one of her breakout films.

In her caption, Pednekar wrote: “2016 you were full of dreams,” while listing memories that included her first Filmfare appearance, her burgeoning love for Pilates and body transformation, her first ramp walk, and her journey to Spain to receive her first IIFA award. The post was met with warmth by fans, with Ayushmann Khurrana reacting with a heart emoji.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, released in 2017, saw Pednekar star opposite Akshay Kumar in a socially relevant romantic drama that explored sanitation issues and societal attitudes in small-town India. The film marked an important phase in her early career and helped establish her as a leading actor in Hindi cinema.

On the professional front, Bhumi Pednekar is gearing up for her next project, the crime thriller series Daldal, which is set to premiere worldwide on Prime Video later this month. The series will see her in a gritty role that has already piqued audience interest.