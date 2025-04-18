Big honours, bigger stars: Maharashtra to celebrate film icons at grand cultural awards

In a grand celebration of Indian cinema and cultural legacy, the Maharashtra government has announced the recipients of this year’s prestigious cultural awards. Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar declared the honour roll, featuring legendary names from Hindi and Marathi cinema who have made significant contributions to the arts.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher will be bestowed with the Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award, which comes with a cash prize of ₹10 lakh. Known for his vast body of work across Indian and international cinema, Kher’s contribution to the performing arts has been monumental.

Actress Kajol, celebrated for her versatile performances and enduring screen presence, will receive the Raj Kapoor Special Contribution Award, which carries a ₹6 lakh cash prize.

On the Marathi cinema front, actor-director Mahesh Manjrekar will be conferred with the Chitrapati V. Shantaram Lifetime Achievement Award, which includes ₹10 lakh, a citation, memento, and a commemorative silver medal. Mukta Barve, a leading name in Marathi films and theatre, will be awarded the Chitrapati V. Shantaram Special Contribution Award, with a ₹6 lakh prize and similar honours.

Renowned Marathi ghazal singer Bhimrao Panchale will be honoured with the Ganasamragni Lata Mangeshkar Award, instituted in 1993. The award includes a ₹10 lakh cash prize, a citation, memento, and shawl, recognizing his soulful contribution to regional music.

The awards will be presented during a glittering ceremony in Mumbai on April 25, organized by the Department of Cultural Affairs.

Adding to the festive spirit, a musical tribute event will be held on April 20 at 6:30 PM at the iconic Gateway of India, celebrating the Amrit Mahotsav of the Constitution and the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar.

The evening will feature musical renditions, theatre, and dance performances inspired by Ambedkar’s life, with acclaimed artists like Suresh Wadkar, Adarsh Shinde, Vaishali Samant, Urmila Dhangar, and Nandesh Umap performing. Actor Subodh Bhave will host the event.

The dual celebration promises to honour artistic excellence while reflecting on the rich cultural and constitutional heritage of Maharashtra and India.