Bigg Boss 19 Explodes: All 8 Nominated, Fan Favourites Lead & Ashnoor–Tanya Clash Shakes the House

Bigg Boss 19 is close to its finale, and the excitement is very high.

The season started in August and has become one of the most talked-about editions.

Top 8 Contestants

The top 8 contestants still in the game are:

Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Amaal Malik, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Malti Chahar, and Shehbaz Badesha.

Viewers are enjoying the alliances, fights, emotions and twists.

Two Weeks Left

Only two weeks remain for the grand finale.

Every task and decision now matters.

Contestants are giving their best to stay safe.

Fan Poll Leaders

As per BBInsiders, the leading contestants are:

Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Pranit More, Malti Chahar, and Farhana Bhatt.

The bottom three are:

Tanya Mittal, Ashnoor Kaur, and Shehbaz Badesha.

Ashnoor–Tanya Clash

A new promo shows a fight between Ashnoor and Tanya.

Ashnoor was doing a task with coloured water and a plank.

Tanya tried to stop her as part of the task.

Ashnoor hit her with the plank and said it was an accident.

All 8 Nominated

In a big twist, all eight contestants are nominated this week.

This makes the game more tense and unpredictable.