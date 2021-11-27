Bigg Boss Telugu: Sweet reunion of Ravi with his family in BB house

We already knew that the family reunion took place in the Bigg Boss house this week. All the eight contestants who are in the Bigg Boss house finally met their family members.

Especially, anchor Ravi meeting his wife Nithya and daughter Viya has been very emotional. Nithya first entered the Bigg Boss house and said that the Big Boss staff didn't allow their daughter Viya to enter the Bigg Boss house which hugely disappointed Ravi.

But after a couple of minutes, Viya made a cute entry into the Bigg Boss house and Ravi got extremely emotional seeing his daughter after a long time. He spent quality time with her. Viya is seen searching the entire Bigg Boss house asking for the Big Boss to show up. She also requested Bigg Boss to play a song for her and Big Boss played a 'Gummadi Gummadi' song for her.

Also when Big Boss said that it's time for Nithya and Viya to leave the Bigg Boss house, Viya started crying saying that she doesn't want to leave her dad which is adorable as well as emotional to watch. Ravi also proposed to her wife by giving her a ring and wishing her a happy anniversary.