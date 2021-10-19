Bigg Boss Telugu: Yet another physical task in the house!

Bigg Boss Telugu show is certainly one of the popular entertaining reality shows. Nagarjuna Akkineni is the host. Interestingly, another physical task is in the offing now. The TV show has created enough entertainment already and now it is taking the fun to the next level.

In the seventh week, the captaincy task is called Bangaru Kodi Petta. In the task, Bigg Boss arranged a huge hen in the house. And there will be eggs coming from it from time to time. The inmates will have to fight among themselves to gather more eggs.

According to the promo, it is very clear that the inmates will get physical and attack one another. The rules of the task are not clear yet. We have to see how the task will turn around in tonight's episode.