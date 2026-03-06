‘Biker’ gears up for a high-octane summer ride

Actor Sharwanand, fondly known as Charming Star Sharwa, is ready to thrill audiences with his upcoming action drama Biker. Directed by Abhilash Reddy Kankara and produced by UV Creations, the film is gearing up for a massive worldwide theatrical release on April 3. Promoted as India’s first motocross-based spectacle blended with a strong emotional family story, Biker is already generating significant buzz among movie lovers.

The makers have confirmed that the film will release in several premium formats, including Dolby Cinema, EPIQ, 4DX, and PCX, promising audiences an immersive big-screen experience. From high-speed motocross racing sequences to emotionally charged family moments, the film aims to deliver both adrenaline and heartfelt drama.

Sharwanand reportedly underwent a remarkable physical transformation for the role and plays a fearless professional motorcycle racer. His intense performance, combined with daring racing visuals, is expected to be one of the film’s biggest highlights.

Veteran actor Rajasekhar makes a powerful return with a striking character introduction as Bullet Sunil, a former motocross champion. Actress Malvika Nair plays the female lead and is expected to bring emotional depth to the story.

Technically, the film features a strong team behind the scenes. Cinematography is handled by J Yuvraj, while the music is composed by Ghibran. Editing is done by Anil Kumar P, and production design is led by Rajeevan.

With thrilling action, emotional storytelling, and cutting-edge presentation, Biker is shaping up to be one of the most exciting theatrical releases of the summer season.