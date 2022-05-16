Billboard Music Awards 2022: Check Out The Complete Winners List

The last night was a complete gala one for all the music lovers as the lost-awaited Billboard Music Awards for the year 2022 was held in Las Vegas. As expected Olivia Rodrigo bagged with six wins and dominated the winners list. Even most of the stars gleamed on the red carpet with their glamorous looks and designer outfits!



Here is the complete winners list… Take a look!

ARTIST AWARDS

Top Artist

• Doja Cat

• WINNER: Drake

• Olivia Rodrigo

• Taylor Swift

• The Weeknd

Top New Artist

• Givēon

• Masked Wolf

• WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo

• Pooh Shiesty

• The Kid LAROI

Top Male Artist

• WINNER: Drake

• Ed Sheeran

• Justin Bieber

• Lil Nas X

• The Weeknd

Top Female Artist

• Adele

• Doja Cat

• Dua Lipa

• WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo

• Taylor Swift

• Top Duo/Group

• WINNER: BTS

• Glass Animals

• Imagine Dragons

• Migos

• Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Top Billboard 200 Artist

• Adele

• Drake

• Juice WRLD

• Morgan Wallen

• WINNER: Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist

• Doja Cat

• Drake

• Justin Bieber

• WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo

• The Weeknd

Top Streaming Songs Artist

• Doja Cat

• Drake

• Lil Nas X

• WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo

• The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist

• Adele

• WINNER: BTS

• Dua Lipa

• Ed Sheeran

• Walker Hayes

Top Radio Songs Artist

• Doja Cat

• Ed Sheeran

• Justin Bieber

• WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo

• The Weeknd

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist (NEW)

• Doja Cat

• Ed Sheeran

• Justin Bieber

• WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo

• The Weeknd

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist (NEW)

• BTS

• Dua Lipa

• WINNER: Ed Sheeran

• Olivia Rodrigo

• The Weeknd

Top Tour

• Eagles (Hotel California Tour)

• Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)

• Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)

• Harry Styles (Love on Tour)

• WINNER: The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)

Top R&B Artist

• WINNER: Doja Cat

• Givēon

• Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

• Summer Walker

• The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist

• Givēon

• Khalid

• WINNER: The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist

• WINNER: Doja Cat

• Summer Walker

• SZA

Top R&B Tour

• WINNER: Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM)

• Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)

• Usher (The Vegas Residency)

Top Rap Artist

• WINNER: Drake

• Juice WRLD

• Lil Baby

• Moneybagg Yo

• Polo G

Top Rap Male Artist

• WINNER: Drake

• Juice WRLD

• Polo G

Top Rap Female Artist

• Cardi B

• Latto

• WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion

Top Rap Tour

• J. Cole (The Off-Season Tour)

• Lil Baby (The Back Outside Tour)

• WINNER: Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)

Top Country Artist

• Chris Stapleton

• Luke Combs

• Morgan Wallen

• WINNER: Taylor Swift

• Walker Hayes

Top Country Male Artist

• Chris Stapleton

• Luke Combs

• WINNER: Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artist

• Carrie Underwood

• Miranda Lambert

• WINNER: Taylor Swift

Top Country Duo/Group

• WINNER: Dan + Shay

• Florida Georgia Line

• Zac Brown Band

Top Country Tour

• Luke Bryan (Proud to Be Right Here Tour)

• WINNER: Eric Church (Gather Again Tour)

• Chris Stapleton (All-American Road Show Tour)

Top Rock Artist

• WINNER: Glass Animals

• Imagine Dragons

• Machine Gun Kelly

• Måneskin

• twenty one pilots

Top Rock Tour

• Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)

• Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)

• WINNER: The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)

Top Latin Artist

• WINNER: Bad Bunny

• Farruko

• Kali Uchis

• Karol G

• Rauw Alejandro

Top Latin Male Artist

• WINNER: Bad Bunny

• Farruko

• Rauw Alejandro

Top Latin Female Artist

• WINNER: Kali Uchis

• Karol G

• Rosalía

Top Latin Duo/Group

• Calibre 50

• WINNER: Eslabon Armado

• Grupo Firme

Top Latin Tour

• Bad Bunny (El Último Tour Del Mundo)

• Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (Live in Concert)

• WINNER: Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour)

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

• Calvin Harris

• David Guetta

• WINNER: Lady Gaga

• Marshmello

• Tiësto

Top Christian Artist

• Carrie Underwood

• Elevation Worship

• for King & Country

• Lauren Daigle

• WINNER: Ye

Top Gospel Artist

• CeCe Winans

• Elevation Worship

• Kirk Franklin

• Maverick City Music

• WINNER: Ye

ALBUM AWARDS

Top Billboard 200 Album

• Adele, 30

• Doja Cat, Planet Her

• Drake, Certified Lover Boy

• Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album

• WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR

Top Soundtrack

• Arcane League of Legends

• WINNER: Encanto

• In The Heights

• Sing 2

• tick, tick…BOOM!

Top R&B Album

• WINNER: Doja Cat, Planet Her

• Givēon, When It's All Said and Done…Take Time

• Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), An Evening With Silk Sonic

• Summer Walker, Still Over It

• The Weeknd, Dawn FM

Top Rap Album

• WINNER: Drake, Certified Lover Boy

• Moneybagg Yo, A Gangsta's Pain

• Rod Wave, SoulFly

• The Kid LAROI, F*ck Love

• Ye, Donda

Top Country Album

• Florida Georgia Line, Life Rolls On

• Lee Brice, Hey World

• Taylor Swift, Fearless (Taylor's Version)

• WINNER: Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor's Version)

• Walker Hayes, Country Stuff: The Album

Top Rock Album

• AJR, OK Orchestra

• Coldplay, Music of the Spheres

• Imagine Dragons, Mercury – Act 1

• John Mayer, Sob Rock

• WINNER: twenty one pilots, Scaled and Icy

Top Latin Album

• Eslabon Armado, Corta Venas

• J Balvin, Jose

• Kali Uchis, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)

• WINNER: Karol G, KG0516

• Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa

Top Dance/Electronic Album

• C418, Minecraft – Volume Alpha

• FKA twigs, Caprisongs

• WINNER: Illenium, Fallen Embers

• Porter Robinson, Nurture

• Rüfüs Du Sol, Surrender

Top Christian Album

• Carrie Underwood, My Savior

• CeCe Winans, Believe for It

• Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, Old Church Basement

• Phil Wickham, Hymn of Heaven

• WINNER: Ye, Donda

Top Gospel Album

• CeCe Winans, Believe for It

• Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, Old Church Basement

• Maverick City Music, Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition

• Maverick City Music & Upperroom, move your heart.

• WINNER: Ye, Donda

SONG AWARDS

Top Hot 100 Song

• Doja Cat ft. SZA, "Kiss Me More"

• Dua Lipa, "Levitating"

• Olivia Rodrigo, "good 4 u"

• WINNER: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, "Stay"

• The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, "Save Your Tears"

Top Streaming Song

• Dua Lipa, "Levitating"

• Glass Animals, "Heat Waves"

• Olivia Rodrigo, "good 4 u"

• WINNER: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, "Stay"

• The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, "Save Your Tears"

Top Selling Song

• WINNER: BTS, "Butter"

• BTS, "Permission to Dance"

• Dua Lipa, "Levitating"

• Ed Sheeran, "Bad Habits"

• Walker Hayes, "Fancy Like"

Top Radio Song

• WINNER: Dua Lipa, "Levitating"

• Ed Sheeran, "Bad Habits"

• Olivia Rodrigo, "good 4 u"

• The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, "Stay"

• The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, "Save Your Tears"

Top Collaboration

• Doja Cat ft. SZA, "Kiss Me More"

• Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON, "Peaches"

• Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, "Industry Baby"

• WINNER: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, "Stay"

• The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, "Save Your Tears"

Top Billboard Global 200 Song (NEW)

• Dua Lipa, "Levitating"

• Ed Sheeran, "Bad Habits"

• Olivia Rodrigo, "good 4 u"

• WINNER: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, "Stay"

• The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, "Save Your Tears"

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song (NEW)

• BTS, "Butter"

• Ed Sheeran, "Bad Habits"

• Lil Nas X, "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)"

• WINNER: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, "Stay"

• The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, "Save Your Tears"

Top Viral Song (NEW)

• WINNER: Doja Cat ft. SZA, "Kiss Me More"

• Gayle, "abcdefu"

• Glass Animals, "Heat Waves"

• Masked Wolf, "Astronaut In The Ocean"

• Walker Hayes, "Fancy Like"

Top R&B Song

• Doja Cat & The Weeknd, "You Right"

• Givēon, "Heartbreak Anniversary"

• Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Givēon, "Peaches"

• WINNER: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), "Leave the Door Open"

• WizKid ft. Justin Bieber & Tems, "Essence"

Top Rap Song

• Drake ft. 21 Savage, Project Pat, "Knife Talk"

• Drake ft. Future & Young Thug, "Way 2 Sexy"

• WINNER: Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, "Industry Baby"

• Masked Wolf, "Astronaut In The Ocean"

• Polo G, "Rapstar"

Top Country Song

• Chris Stapleton, "You Should Probably Leave"

• Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood, "If I Didn't Love You"

• Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, "Buy Dirt"

• Luke Combs, "Forever After All"

• WINNER: Walker Hayes, "Fancy Like"

Top Rock Song

• Coldplay X BTS, "My Universe"

• Elle King & Miranda Lambert, "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)"

• Imagine Dragons, "Follow You"

• WINNER: Måneskin, "Beggin'"

• The Anxiety: Willow & Tyler Cole, "Meet Me at Our Spot"

Top Latin Song

• Aventura x Bad Bunny, "Volví"

• Bad Bunny, "Yonaguni"

• Farruko, "Pepas"

• WINNER: Kali Uchis, "telepatía"

• Rauw Alejandro, "Todo De Ti"

Top Dance/Electronic Song

• WINNER: Elton John & Dua Lipa, "Cold Heart – PNAU Remix"

• Farruko, "Pepas"

• Regard x Troye Sivan x Tate McRae, "You"

• Tiësto, "The Business"

• Travis Scott & HVME, "Goosebumps"

Top Christian Song

• Anne Wilson, "My Jesus"

• WINNER: Ye, "Hurricane"

• Ye, "Moon"

• Ye, "Off The Grid"

• Ye, "Praise God"

Top Gospel Song

• Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music ft. Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine, "Jireh"

• WINNER: Ye, "Hurricane"

• Ye, "Moon"

• Ye, "Off the Grid"

• Ye, "Praise God"

Congratulations to all the winners…