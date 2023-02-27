Bhuma Mounika Reddy Biography: Age, Career, Net Worth, Husband, Son, Marriage, Photos

Bhuma Mounika Reddy Biography:

Bhuma Mounika Reddy is a well-known Indian personality who is famous for her work as a celebrity family member, media face, politician, social worker, and entrepreneur. She hails from Allagadda in the Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh and is the daughter of Bhuma Nagi Reddy, a well-known figure in the region.

Here are some quick facts about her:

Real name: Bhuma Naga Mounika

Age (as of 2022): between 28-30 years old

Birthdate: between 1992-1994

Birthplace: Allagadda, Kurnool District, Andhra Pradesh

Current Residence: Hyderabad, Telangana, India

Zodiac Sign: unknown

Net Worth: approximately INR 35-40 Crores

Qualification: Graduate

Alma mater: Lawrence School, Lovedale; Swinburne University; New York Film Academy

Nationality: Indian

Religion: Hinduism

Weight (approx.): 55 kg or 121 lbs

Height (approx.): 5′ 5″

Bhuma Mounika Reddy Early Life:

Bhuma Mounika was born into a traditional Indian family, although her exact birth date is unknown. According to sources, she was born between 1992 and 1994, making her around 28-32 years old as of 2022. She spent her childhood in Allagadda, Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh. Mounika received a good education, attending Lawrence School in Lovedale as per her Facebook profile. Later, she moved to Melbourne, Australia, to pursue further studies, completing her graduation from Swinburne University. Bhuma also attended the New York Film Academy, where she studied Broadcasting/Journalism. She returned to India after completing her studies.

Bhuma Mounika Reddy Career:

Bhuma Mounika Reddy is well-known as a family member of a famous politician, according to reports. Her involvement in politics has also brought her to the forefront of the business as the second daughter of Bhuma Nagi Reddy. Mounika has attended several political rallies along with her sister Bhuma Akhila Priya. However, her specific occupation is not clear. According to her Facebook page, she has studied Broadcasting/Journalism at the New York Film Academy.

Bhuma Mounika Reddy Net Worth:

Bhuma Mounika Reddy Net Worth:

Bhuma Mounika Reddy has earned a considerable amount of wealth through her successful career and also as the owner of a luxurious residence. Her net worth is estimated to be between INR 35-40 crores (approx.) as of October 2022.

Bhuma Mounika Reddy's Husband and Marriage:

Do you want to know who Bhuma Mounika Reddy's husband is? Bhuma Mounika Reddy was previously married to Ganesh Reddy, who is from Bangalore, according to sources. However, details about her first husband have not been revealed. Bhuma Mounika Reddy divorced her first husband after a few years of marriage for personal reasons. It is important to note that Bhuma Mounika has a son named Dhairav Reddy.

