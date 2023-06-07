Kriti Sanon Biography: Age, Family, Education, Career, Net worth, Movies, Awards, Photos

Kriti Sanon Biography:

Kriti Sanon, a glamorous and talented Indian actress, model, performer, and philanthropist, will be celebrating her 33rd birthday in July. she is not only incredibly beautiful but also financially successful. Kriti Sanon has gained fame as an actress and model, making her mark in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil films.

Kriti Sanon Family:

Kriti Sanon hails from a middle-class family in New Delhi, India. Her father, Rahul Sanon, is a chartered accountant, and her mother, Geeta Sanon, is a professor at Delhi University. Kriti has a younger sister named Nupur Sanon, who is also a talented singer and actress. The Sanon family shares a close bond and has been supportive of each other's endeavors in the entertainment industry.

Kriti Sanon Education:

She received her education at Delhi Public School in RK Puram and later went on to pursue an engineering degree from the Jaypee Institute of Information Technology in Noida.

Kriti Sanon Career:

Kriti Sanon's passion for modeling propelled her to participate in various beauty pageants, including the 2011 Femina Miss India contest. Although she didn't win the pageant, her presence caught the attention of filmmakers seeking fresh faces for their films.

In 2014, Kriti Sanon marked her acting debut in the Telugu film "1: Nenokkadine," starring alongside Mahesh Babu. The movie achieved commercial success, and Kriti's performance garnered critical acclaim. Later that year, she made her Hindi film debut with the romantic-action film "Heropanti," opposite Tiger Shroff. The film performed well at the box office, earning Kriti the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.

Kriti Sanon continued to feature in successful films like "Dilwale" (2015), "Raabta" (2017), and "Bareilly Ki Barfi" (2017), which received praise for her acting prowess. In 2019, she appeared in the comedy film "Luka Chuppi" and the historical drama "Panipat," where she portrayed the wife of a Maratha warrior.

Besides her acting abilities, Kriti Sanon is renowned for her fashion sense and has been applauded for her style choices. She has graced the pages of numerous fashion magazines and has served as a brand ambassador for several well-known brands.

Kriti Sanon exhibits versatility as an actress, portraying a wide range of characters in her films. She has portrayed strong, independent women as well as romantic leads. Her performances have garnered her several nominations and awards, including the Filmfare Award for Best Actress for her role in "Bareilly Ki Barfi."

Kriti Sanon is active on social media, boasting a massive following on platforms like Instagram and Twitter. She utilizes these platforms to connect with her fans and provide glimpses into her daily life, including updates on her film projects and fashion choices.

In conclusion, Kriti Sanon is a talented actress and model who has established herself as one of the most popular and versatile performers in the Indian film industry. With her dedication, ability to portray diverse roles, and impeccable fashion sense, she has garnered critical acclaim and a vast fan base. Kriti continues to make significant contributions to the entertainment industry and is regarded as one of the most promising talents of her generation.

Kriti Sanon Net Worth:

Total net worth of approximately Rs. 38 Crores or $5 Million in 2023.

Kriti Sanon Awards:

Kriti Sanon's talent and popularity have earned her recognition and accolades in the industry. In 2019, she was featured in Forbes' India's Celebrity 100 list. Additionally, she has received several prestigious awards, including:

IIFA Style Icon of the Year, 2018

Guild Award for Best Female Debut, 2015

IIFA Award

Filmfare Award

BIG Star Most Entertaining Actor

These awards are a testament to Kriti Sanon's exceptional talent and contribution to the entertainment industry. Her style, acting prowess, and entertaining performances have garnered her widespread acclaim and appreciation from both critics and audiences alike.

Kriti Sanon Movies:

1: Nenokkadine

Heropanti

Dohchay

Dilwale

Raabta

Bareilly Ki Barfi

Stree

Luka Chuppi

Kalank

Arjun Patiala

Housefull 4

Panipat

Pati Patni Aur Woh

Mimi

Hum Do Hamare Do

Bachchhan Paandey

Heropanti 2

Bhediya

Shehzada

Adipurush

Ganapath - Part 1

Kriti Sanon Photos:

