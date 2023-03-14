Lokesh Kanagaraj Biography: Age, Family, Career, Movies, Net Worth, Awards, Interesting Facts, Favourites, Photos

Lokesh Kanagaraj Biography:

Lokesh Kanagaraj is an acclaimed Indian film director and screenwriter who primarily works in the Kollywood film industry. He began his filmmaking journey with a short film featured in the 2016 anthology Aviyal, which later led to his debut feature film, Maanagaram in 2017. Known for his gripping and action-packed screenplays, Lokesh gained immense popularity with his subsequent movies, Kaithi (2019) and Vikram (2022), both of which were commercial successes. His upcoming film, Leo, is also highly anticipated by fans and critics alike. The success of his films led to the creation of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe series (2023). Lokesh has received recognition and several accolades for his work, including the Vijay, Zee Tamil Cine, and South Indian International Movie Awards.

Lokesh Kanagaraj Personal Life:

Born on March 14, 1986, Lokesh Kanagaraj is the son of Parameshwaran and Sunitha Parameshwaran, hailing from Kinathukadvu, Coimbatore. He completed his schooling at Palanayiammal Matric High School in Pollachi and went on to earn a master's degree in business administration from PSG College of Arts & Science. Lokesh has three brothers - Aravind Gnanasambandam, Ashwin Venkatesh, and Prashanth Gnanasambandam. In 2012, he tied the knot with Aishwarya Lokesh and they have two children, Adhvika Lokesh and Aarudhra Lokesh. Lokesh began his career in the private banking sector but left to pursue his passion for filmmaking, which eventually led him to success in the movie industry.

Lokesh Kanagaraj Career:

Karthick Subbaraj's short film "Kalam" was featured in the 2016 anthology movie Aviyal. He made his directorial debut in 2017 with the critically acclaimed Tamil film Maanagaram. His second film, Kaithi, was also produced by the same company and became a hit due to its unique one-night drama without a heroine or music, but with a fast-paced screenplay that was a fresh attempt in Indian cinema.

After the success of his first two films, he directed the film Master, which starred Thalapathy Vijay and had Vijay Sethupathi playing a significant antagonist role. The movie was well-received by the audience and brought in a significant box office collection. Karthick Subbaraj considers Kamal Hasan his idol and has delivered three consecutive profitable films. He provided the necessary hit for Kollywood and his hero when the future of Tamil cinema was uncertain. This earned him a massive box office collection of over 400 crores and established him as a respected filmmaker in the industry. He gained notoriety among Tamil cinema's greatest talents and became an undisputed director. He has once again teamed up with Thalapathy Vijay for his upcoming film "Leo," which is set to release during Diwali in 2023 and has already generated a lot of buzz among fans and viewers.

Lokesh Kanagaraj Net Worth:

The net worth of Lokesh Kanagaraj is 10 crores.

Lokesh Kanagaraj Favourites:

Actor: Kamal Haasan and Vijay

Movies: Sathya, Virumaandi



Color: Black

Food Habit: Non-Vegetarian

Lokesh Kanagaraj Interesting Facts:

Lokesh Kanagaraj has over 1.3 million followers on his Instagram account as of March 2023. He has received both the best director and favorite director awards for all of his movies. Prior to entering the cinema industry, Lokesh worked as a bank officer. He is also a fan of Mansoor Ali Khan and is known to be a die-hard fan of Ulaganayagan Kamal Hassan.

Lokesh Kanagaraj is set to make his Bollywood debut through the famous production house Mythri Movie Makers. The company has signed a contract with the director to helm a film, and there are rumors that Salman Khan will be playing the lead role in Lokesh's Hindi film.

Kaithi is the first installment in Lokesh's Cinematic Universe (LCU), while the second is Vikram. In addition to his passion for filmmaking, Lokesh also loves cars and has a great collection of them.

Lokesh Kanagaraj Movie List

2017 – Maanaagram

2019 – Kaithi

2021 – Master

2022 – Vikram

2023 – Leo

Lokesh Kanagaraj Awards and Nominations:

Maanagaram: Lokesh Kanagaraj won the Best Debut Director award at the 10th Vijay Awards and was nominated for Best Screenplay.

Kaithi: Lokesh Kanagaraj won the Favourite Director award at the Zee Tamil Cine Awards.

Master: Lokesh Kanagaraj won the Favourite Director 2020-21 award at the Galatta Crown Awards.

