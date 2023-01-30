Nandamuri Kalyan Ram Biography: Family, Movies, Images

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram is an Indian film actor and producer who primarily works in the Telugu film industry. He is the son of the popular Telugu film actor and politician, Nandamuri Harikrishna.





Kalyan Ram made his acting debut in the film industry with the Telugu film "Toli Choopulone" in 2003 and since then, has appeared in numerous films in leading roles. He is known for his versatility as an actor and has played a range of characters, including serious roles and action roles.





In addition to acting, Kalyan Ram has also worked as a producer and has produced several films. He is known for his passion for films and his commitment to delivering quality entertainment to audiences. He has been instrumental in promoting new talent in the film industry and is widely regarded as one of the leading producers in Telugu cinema.





Kalyan Ram is a popular figure in Telugu film industry and has a large fan following. He is known for his dedication to his work and his ability to bring out the best in his performances. Despite his success, Kalyan Ram remains humble and grounded and is highly respected in the film industry for his professionalism and talent.





He also acted in Bimbisara Film



Throughout his career, Kalyan Ram has worked with some of the biggest names in the Telugu film industry and has established himself as one of the leading actors in the industry. He continues to be an important part of Telugu cinema and continues to inspire and entertain audiences with his performances.





List of Nandadamuri Kalyan Ram Movies:

Bala Gopaludu

Toli Choopulone

Abhimanyu

Athanokkade

Asadhyudu

Vijayadasami

Lakshmi Kalyanam

Hare Ram

Jayeebhava

Kalyanram Kathi

Om 3D

Pataas

Sher

Ism

MLA

Naa Nuvve

N.T.R: Kathanayakudu

N.T.R: Mahanayakudu

118

Entha Manchivaadavuraa

Bimbisara