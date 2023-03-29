Dasara Movie Director Srikanth Odela Biography: Age, Physical Appearance, Career, Family, Movies

Srikanth Odela Biography:

Srikanth Odela was born on January 1, 1970, to Indian parents and grew up in Hyderabad, India. He has a younger brother. Srikanth is a fit and muscular man, standing at 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 75 kg. He has curly black hair and black eyes. From his appearance, it seems that Srikanth follows a vegetarian diet and maintains his fitness through a combination of regular exercise and a balanced diet.





Srikanth Odela Works:



Having had a passion for filmmaking and screenwriting from a young age, Srikanth Odela's dream was finally realized in 2016. He wrote and directed his debut feature film, which garnered critical acclaim and received several awards.





Srikanth Odela Career & Family:



Srikanth Odela, the writer and director of the film "Dasara," was raised in a religious family and currently resides with his parents in India. His family consists of five members, and Srikanth is determined to make a name for himself in the Indian film industry. He is working hard towards achieving his goal, and fortunately, he has the support of his family, who encourages him to pursue his dreams.

Srikanth Odela Photos:















