Upasana Konidela Biography: Age, Early life, Career, Net Worth, Family, Physical Appearance, Photos

Upasana Konidela Biography:

Upasana Kamineni, born on July 20, 1989, is the wife of the renowned South Indian actor, Ram Charan Teja. She hails from a prominent background as the granddaughter of Dr. Pratap C Reddy, the Chairman and co-founder of Apollo Hospitals. Upasana pursued her studies at Regent's University in London, England. Her parents, Anil Kamineni and Shobana Kamineni, are both involved in the healthcare business. She has two sisters and one brother. Upasana practices Hinduism, belongs to the Kappu caste, and holds Indian citizenship.

Upasana Konidela Early Life:

Upasana Kamineni is a well-known Indian businesswoman who holds the positions of Vice Chairperson of Apollo Life and Editor-in-Chief of B Positive Magazine. She gained significant popularity as the wife of popular actor Ram Charan and as the daughter-in-law of renowned South Indian actor Chiranjeevi. In recognition of her notable contributions to happiness, charities, and community service, she was honored with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Benefactor of the Year.

Born on July 20, 1989, in Hyderabad, Telangana, Upasana Kamineni is the daughter of Shobana Kamineni, who serves as the President of the Alliance of Indian Industry and Executive Vice-Chairperson of Apollo Hospitals. Her father, Anil Kamineni, is the owner of KEI Group, a diversified logistics, leisure, and infrastructure business. Upasana has a sibling named Puansh Kamineni and a sister named Anushpala Kamineni.

Upasana Kamineni crossed paths with Ram Charan through a mutual friend, and their fondness for each other grew over time. Eventually, Ram Charan proposed to her on her birthday, and they became engaged on December 1, 2011. The couple tied the knot on June 14, 2012, at the Temple Trees Farm House. They have recently welcomed a newborn into their family.

Upasana Konidela Career:

Upasana Kamineni, a forward-thinking entrepreneur from the Apollo Hospitals family, is dedicated to building socially responsible and sustainable businesses that make a positive impact and contribute to society as a whole. Within the Apollo Hospitals group, she oversees two significant endeavors: The Apollo Foundation, which focuses on identifying, diagnosing, treating, and educating individuals in need of medical care, and Apollo Life, which aims to enhance the productivity and well-being of the Indian workforce in urban areas. Upasana personally exemplifies the principles of Apollo Life and incorporates the most effective welfare practices from around the world to drive the growth of Corporate India's productivity.

Upasana Konidela Net Worth:

Upasana Kamineni has amassed a substantial net worth estimated to be around $100 million.

Upasana Kamineni Physical Appearance:

Height: 173 cm (5 feet 8 inches)

Weight: 55 kg (120 lbs)

Upasana Kamineni's Family:

Father: Anil Kamineni

Mother: Shobana Kamineni

Brother: Puansh Kamineni

Sister: Anushpala Kamineni

Boyfriend: Ram Charan

Marital Status: Married

Husband: Ram Charan

Children: Just Born

Parents-in-law: Chiranjeevi, Surekha Konidela

Sisters-in-law: Sushmita, Sreeja Kalyan

Marriage Date: June 14, 2012

Marriage Place: Temple Trees Farm House, Chennai

Upasana Konidela Delivery:

It is already known that Mega Powerstar Ram Charan’s wife, Upasana, is pregnant and ready to give birth to their first child. Last night, Upasana was admitted to Apollo Hospital located in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. The good news is that she gave birth to a baby girl in the early morning of June 20, 2023. Mega fans have been sending their warm wishes to Ram Charan for becoming a father, expressing their joy on various social media platforms.

Upasana Konidela Photos: