Vaishnavi Chaitanya Biography: Age, Career, Family, Relationship, Physical Appearance, Favourites, Movies, Photos
Vaishnavi Chaitanya is an Indian film actress known for her work in the Telugu television industry
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Biography:
Vaishnavi Chaitanya is an Indian film actress known for her work in the Telugu television industry. She was born on Tuesday, January 4, 1994, in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, India. Vaishnavi has a younger brother named Nitish. She began her career by creating lip-sync videos on the Dubsmash app, which helped her gain fame and popularity throughout the Telugu-speaking states.
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Career:
Vaishnavi Chaitanya embarked on her acting career in 2017 with the independent film "Kshanam Oka Yugame." Later that same year, she made her debut in the Telugu film industry with the movie "Touch Chesi Chudu."
In 2018, Vaishnavi was approached by Infinitum Media, a production company, to work with them. She appeared in several short films and cover songs produced by Infinitum Media.
In 2019, with the support of Infinitum Media, Vaishnavi launched her own YouTube channel. On November 13, 2019, she uploaded her first video, a cover song of "Samajavaragamana" from the film "Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo." Interestingly, Vaishnavi also acted in this movie, portraying the character Sailaja, who is Allu Arjun's sister.
Alongside her YouTube ventures, she also starred in a few Telugu short films like "The Software devLOVEper" (2020) and "Missamma" (2021). Vaishnavi's next project was the film "Varudu Kaavalenu." In 2022, she is set to make her debut as a lead actress in the movie "Baby," directed by Sai Rajesh Neelam.
Vaishnavi Chaitanya's physical stats:
Height: 158 cm
Weight: 49 kg
Eye Color: Black
Hair Color: Black
Vaishnavi Chaitanya favorite things:
Actor: Rajinikanth
Actress: Sridevi
Color: Red
Food: Ice Cream
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Movies:
Kshanam Oka Yugame
Touch Chesi Chudu
Baby
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Photos: