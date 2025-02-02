Blood, betrayal, and vengeance - Marco, the Pan-India action sensation, is set to thrill on Sony LIV from 14th Feb!

After setting the box office on fire with its gripping action, intense drama, and stellar performances, Marco is now ready to storm the digital world. Following its sensational pan-India theatrical success, this high-octane thriller is coming to Sony LIV on 14th February in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil.

Marco, the adopted son of the Adattu family, returns from exile after his brother’s brutal murder, discovering a deadly conspiracy led by the ruthless Russell Issac and his father, Tony. Thrust into a violent game of deception and betrayal, Marco’s quest for vengeance becomes a fight for survival. When the past won’t stay buried, how far will he go to end it?

Unni Mukundan said, "Marco isn’t just an action film; it’s a journey through pain, betrayal, and an unrelenting love of a man towards his family. Every decision Marco makes is a matter of life and death, and every fight is a battle for his soul. The love we received in theatres worldwide was overwhelming, and I’m thrilled that audiences will now get to experience this raw, gripping story on Sony LIV."

With breathtaking action sequences, Marco unapologetically explores violence, sparking thought-provoking discussions. Its technical brilliance shines through stylish cinematography, masterful slow-motion, and sharp editing. Marco is a thriller that tests the limits of one man's resilience, honor, and love for his family. Directed by Haneef Adeni, Marco is a visually stunning action spectacle featuring Siddique, Unni Mukundan, Jagadish, Abhimanyu Thilakan, Kabir Duhan Singh, and Anson Paul.

Don’t miss the action phenomenon that captivated theatres; Marco is coming for you, streaming exclusively on Sony LIV from 14th February!

Trailer link: