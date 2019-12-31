14th Dialogue Promo From The Movie 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'…

Ajay Devgn starrer 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' is creating hype with its unique way of promotions. Till now you might have seen trailers, teasers, promo songs, first looks, pre-looks and video songs. But the makers of this movie are making the movie to constantly trend on Twitter with their 'Dialogue Promo' videos. Till now they have released 14 dialogue promos which are showing the prowess of Ajay.

The 14th dialogue promo made us witness Ajay's brilliant dialogue delivery and his passion towards the movie.

We present this dialogue promo for our readers… Have a look!

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is a periodic film shows off the war sequences between the Mughals and Mughal Empire General Tanhaji. Mughals wanted to expand their reign to Southern India and thus they started to attack this land. But Maratha emperor Shivaji Maharaj wanted to stop it at any cost and orders Tanhaji to help the Southern rulers and fight against Mughals. This battle is named as 'Battle of Sinhagad'.



This movie includes star cast Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, Jagapathi Babu and Sharad Kelkar. Produced by Bhushan and Krishnan Kumar under Ajay Devgn FFilms and T-Series, it is slated for 10th January 2020 release.



