15 years of Vivian Dsena & Sukirti Kandpal's 'Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani'

Mumbai: The Indian television decided to try its hand at something new with the supernatural drama, "Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani" starring Vivian Dsena and Sukirti Kandpal in the lead.

Commemorating the milestone, makers Balaji Telefilms dropped a glimpse of the show on their official Instagram handle, along with the caption,

"15 years of Pyaar kii ye ek kahaani that defied time, death, and everything in between! (Sparkling Heart Emoji) Abhay, Piya, and their supernatural journey still gives us chills. (Black heart and sparkles emojis) (sic)."

Taking a trip down memory lane, one of the netizens wrote, "One of my favourite show and ofcourse love Abhay Raichand the handsome vampire...pretty piya jaiswal #Abhiya.. BGM just amazing (sic)."

Another Insta user penned, "Time moved on, but hearts stayed right there — waiting for the story that never truly ended."

One of the cybercitizens shared, "@ektarkapoor Fifteen years later, the love still feels new. The story still lives in every heartbeat. Season 2 is not a wish, it’s an emotion."

The fourth comment read, "I was so certain then that I would grow up and go to Dehradun one day to find my Vampire Boy... Abhay."

Created by Ekta Kapoor, "Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani" was inspired by popular shows and movie series such as "The Vampire Diaries" and the "Twilight Saga".

The show, which premiered on STAR One on October 18, 2010, concluded on December 15, 2011.

For the uninitiated, Vivian met his first wife, Vahbiz Dorabjee, during the shoot of the serial. While Vivian played Abhay Raichand on the show, Vahbiz was seen as Panchi Dobriyal.

After dating for some time, Vivian and Vahbiz finally tied the knot on January 7, 2013, in a traditional ceremony. However, following a four-year legal battle, the two parted ways in 2021.

The 'Bigg Boss 18 ' contestant is now married to Nouran Aly.