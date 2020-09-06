18 Years Of Dil Hai Tumhaara: Preity Zinta Reminisces The Movie With 'Main Ne Tumse Pyaar Kiya' Song

Dil Hai Tumhaara, this movie clocked 18 years today as it was released in 2002 and stole the hearts of the audience with a triangular love story. Arjun Rampal, Preity Zinta and Mahima Chaudhry, gave their best on the screens and made us get connected with the story. Well, on this special occasion, Preity Zita shared the video of "Main Ne Tumse Pyaar Kiya…" song and reminisced her memories with this movie. She took to her Instagram and shared the video along with jotting down a few words about the flick.









In this post, the video of the emotional song "Main Ne Tumse Pyaar Kiya…" is shown. Preity was superb with all her 'Doll' dancing skills and made us go teary-eyed with her emotional song.

Preity also pens down a few words about the movie and thanks the whole crew and cast… "Dil Hai Tumhaara reunited me with the Kya Kehna team of Tips & my first Director the Late Kundan Shah, my teacher & my biggest critic. He pushed me to my limit & helped me create a layered & sensitive character like Shalu❤️ Shalu was a Tomboy, a broken yet spirited girl with the saddest eyes. Mr Shah always told me "Shalu smiles the most when she is hurting the most." Thank you 🙏 @rameshtaurani ji, #Rekhaji, @rampal72 @jimmysheirgill @mahimachaudhry1 #NadeemShravan @uditnarayanmusic @therealalkayagnik & the entire cast & crew for making Dil Hai Tumhaara so special. #MrShah #Shalu #DilHaiTumhaara".

Dil Hai Tumhaara was directed by Kundan Shah and was bankrolled by Kumar Taurani and Ramesh Taurani. It was an emotional triangular love story which had Rekha and Alok Nath and Jimmy Sheirgill in the important roles.