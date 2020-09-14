2 Years Of Manmarziyaan: Vicky Kaushal And Taapsee Pannu Drop Throwback Pics And Celebrate This Special Moment

Anurag Kashyap's 'Manmarziyaan' put forward a strong tale of a triangular love story. The lead actor Abhishek Bachchan essayed the role of a responsible husband, while Taapsee portrayed the role of a girlfriend and a wife who struggles to decide what to do. Vicky Kaushal put his best forward essaying an easy-going lover who feels shaken to get committed in the relationship. As this heart-touching love tale turns two years today, both Vicky and Taapsee took to their Instagram accounts and dropped a couple of throwback pics.

Taapsee Pannu



Taapsee shared a throwback pic from the sets where she is seen happily posing with Anurag Kashyap and writer Kanika Dhillon. She added a caption to the pic, "2 years of #Manmarziyaan

2 years with these 2

And Rumi lives on...

#LaalPari…"

Vicky Kaushal

Essaying the role of stylish Vicky Sandhu, this young actor stole the hearts of with his crazy appeals in the movie. On this special occasion, Vicky dropped the smiling pic where he is seen posing in an uber-cool hairstyle. His modish goggles and trimmed beard made him look awesome.



Manmarziyaan movie was directed by Anurag Kashyap and was bankrolled by Anand L. Rai, Vikas Bahl, Vikramaditya Motwane, Madhu Mantena, Anurag Kashyap and Kishore Lulla under Eros International, Colour Yellow Productions and Phantom Films banners. Ace writer Kanika put forward a sensitive triangular love story which made the audience get involved with the modern-day love tale.