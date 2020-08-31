2 Years Of Stree: Shraddha Kapoor Shares Throwback Unseen Pics From The Sets

The horror-comedy movie 'Stree' which had Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor clocked 2 years today. On this special occasion, Shraddha Kapoor dropped unseen throwback pics and awed us… She shared a few pics on her Instagram and treated her fans celebrating this special occasion.

In this post, Shraddha shared a few pics from the sets and celebrated the 2 years of 'Stree' movie… The first one has Shraddha giving blessings to Rajkummar Rao like a 'Devi'. Next one is a glimpse from the movie where Shraddha is asking her co-actors to be quiet. Coming to the third one, it is from the shooting spot. Next one is again Shraddha and Rajkummar discussing something having a cuppa. Then comes an intriguing pic of Shraddha where she is seen picking something from her 'Potli'. Here comes the couple of candid clicks from song shoot.

Shraddha also wrote, "#2YearsOfStree 👻💜

@rajkummar_rao @amarkaushik @pankajtripathi @aparshakti_khurana @nowitsabhi @maddockfilms."

Even Rajkummar Rao also shared a quirky pic of him on the occasion of '2 Years Of Stree' movie. He is seen posing to cams relaxing on a chair sporting in a casual avatar. He wrote, "पलट

(पर अगर हमारी स्त्री आपको पीछे से बुलाये तो पलट कर कभी नहीं देखना) #2YearsofStree

Pic credit: @viveck_daaschaudhary."

Stree movie was released in 2018 and was directed by Amar Kaushik. This flick is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan and Raj under Maddock Films and D2R Films banners. This movie had Starring Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee in the lead roles.