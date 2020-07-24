20 In 2020: Priyanka Chopra Reminisces Her Femina Miss India Pageant 2000 Showing Off The Finals Footage

Global diva Priyanka Chopra has recently completed her 20 years in Entertainment industry… Announcing this happy news and great achievement, Priyanka Chopra has thrown a tough task for her fans… She asked them to find out the 20 best moments of these 20 years and present it to her…

We all know that, it all started with Priyanka bagging the Miss World crown in 2000. This made the world get introduced with Priyanka's charm!!! With that great achievement, Priyanka turned into a celebrity and from then there is no look back for this desi girl.

Priyanka recalled that moment and dropped the footage of the Miss India pageant on her Instagram account… She made us go awe by doling out her experiences on the stage and made us awestruck with her sense of humour…

In this video, Priyanka starts with stating, it all started with Femina Miss India pageant in 2000… In this black and white footage, Priyanka is seen walking down the ramp; Priyanka just couldn't hold her laugh watching the footage and even joked on her designer outfit and recalled the moment as the 'crown of thrones'. She was also awestruck witnessing the long silky hair… Our dear Bollywood 'Kashi Bhai' also commented on her poses of the photoshoot and mimicked them with a smiling face.

We all know that the final question which will be asked by the judges will change the fate of 5 final contestants, isn't it? Yes! So, Priyanka also made us know the final question and what was her reply too… "If you were God in the garden of Eden, who would you punish for the eternal sin? Adam, Eve or Satan?"

Her reply was just out-of-the-box which stole the hearts of all and sundry!!! She doled out "I would punish Satan, the serpent because I believe that evil is instigated not created. Eve thought Satan was right. She believed him. Let us get a moral from this to decipher between good and bad without being biased."

Her humble nature was out with this reply and judges found out their winner… This Hollywood 'Quantico' actress has reacted on her reply and stated it as "You are not born evil, you become one. Except for some people, I guess."

Our dear PC also commented 90s makeup recalling her dark lipstick and eyeliner…Then she doled out, she was only 16 looking at a throwback image. Priyanka also made it clear that, she never expected to win but it all made her happy!!!

Well, still there are more precious moments to come out… We are waiting for dear PC, do show off the priceless moments in the same way and make us happy!!!

Well, still there are more precious moments to come out… We are waiting dear PC, do show off the priceless moments in the same way and make us happy!!!