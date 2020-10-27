20 Years Of Mohabbatein: Amitabh Bachchan Pens Down A Special Note And Calls It As A Roller Coaster Ride Of Emotions…

Mohabbatein… This classic love tale of SRK and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stands as one of the iconic movies in Bollywood. Ace actor Amitabh Bachchan took the movie a notch higher with his splendid acting skills and remarkable dialogue delivery. As this classic movie clocked 20 years today, Big B has penned a special note and shared his experience with this classic love tale.





T 3702 - Parampara, Pratishtha, Anushasan .. Mohabbatein is special for many reasons .. 20 years of this beautiful love story, a roller coaster of emotions. Eternally grateful for all the love you continue to shower. #Mohabbatein20 | #AdityaChopra | @yrf pic.twitter.com/6O23l216qL — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 27, 2020





This post has made us witness beautiful snippets of Mohabbatein movie… Our dear Raj is seen challenging Narayan Shankar and doles out that he will definitely bring a change in his Gurukul which has no place for 'Love'. Even a few romantic scenes of SRK and Aishwarya Rai made us reminisce the classic love tale.

Amitabh ji also wrote, "T 3702 - Parampara, Pratishtha, Anushasan.. Mohabbatein is special for many reasons .. 20 years of this beautiful love story, a roller coaster of emotions. Eternally grateful for all the love you continue to shower."

Yes, Mohabbatein movie is a roller coaster ride of emotions as it showcases the importance of love.





T 3702 - The music of this film is a treasure .. The lyrics, the composition, each song is exceptionally made .. Happy to have been a part of this film.

Relive the music: https://t.co/jMEWBheSxU#Mohabbatein20 | #AdityaChopra | @yrf pic.twitter.com/ELHWVdTWFa — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 27, 2020





Amitabh ji also shared the melodious music album of this movie…

Relive the music: http://play.yashrajfilms.com/mohabbatein/".

Be it the story, music, picturesque locations or ace cinematography… Every aspect of Mohabbatein movie was exceptional and ultimate. It makes us laugh, go teary-eyed and finally filled the hearts with full of love.

Mohabbatein movie was directed by Aditya Chopra and bankrolled by Yash Chopra under Yash Raj Films banner. It had Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Uday Chopra, Shamita Shetty, Jugal Hansraj, Kim Sharma, Jimmy Shergill and Preeti Jhangiani in the prominent roles.

This movie's budget was 190 million but stealing the hearts of the audience all over the world, it minted more than 900 million and stood as biggest blockbusters in Bollywood.