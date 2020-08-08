2020 Calendar Challenge: Bollywood Divas Challenged Their Moods And Came Up With Funky Emoticon Faces

2020 Calendar Challenge: 2020… Can anyone describe the mood of this year??? Well, many of you just pick 'Angry' and 'Depressed' emoticons. Be it Covid-19 virus or Bollywood actors' Sushant Singh, Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan's sudden demises and many more incidents just made this year turn worst.

As we all know Covid-19 pandemic has made us sit at home, many of them are sticking to social media and are coming up with new challenges and making the netizens free from their boredom. Even film stars are also taking part and are adding a dash of highlight to all these challenges.

Off late, '2020 Mood' challenge is trending on social media and thus many of them are coming up their 2020 calendar mood collages and are showcasing their mood swings according to the months. Even Bollywood actors are also dropping their mood calendar collages and are creating a buzz…

We Hans India have collated a few film stars posts for our readers and collated all of them under one frame… Have a look!

Preity Zinta

Shilpa Shetty

IshaKoppikar

Tamannah Bhatia

Priyanka Chopra

Malaika Arora

Swara Bhaskar

Kajol

Dabboo Ratnani

Madhuri Dixit

RakulPreet Singh

Shraddha Arya

Parul Yadav

Well, this '2020 calendar' challenge is going big… We all need to wait and watch who all will take up this challenge and entertain their audiences.