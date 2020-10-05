25 Years Of Lights, Action And Camera: Bobby Deol Pens Heartfelt Note On This Special Occasion

Bollywood ace actor Bobby Deol has complete his 25 years of journey in the film industry and thus penned down a heartfelt note on this special occasion. He took to his Twitter page and dropped a wonderful picture collage of all his movies with his self-background pic.





It's been 25 years at the movies for me.. A journey that started in October of 1995.. an overwhelming and emotional one. I proudly say, I've seen the highs and the lows. The one thing these 25 years have taught me is, to never give up; always bounce back and keep moving ahead! pic.twitter.com/eiX3k1I4VU — Bobby Deol (@thedeol) October 5, 2020



Looking forward to another 25 years with my colleagues at the movies with a promise to be worthy of all your love and support and to entertain you till my end credits roll out! — Bobby Deol (@thedeol) October 5, 2020



Congratulations dearest @thedeol - I am glad to have shared a part of this journey with you. You are one of the nicest people to work with- love you BOBS!!! Wishing you many more glorious years ahead. https://t.co/KkhazpinqN — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) October 5, 2020



Through this tweet, Ritesih congratulated Bobby Deol and doled out that, Bobby is one of the nicest people to work with. Both Riteish and Bobby shared the screen space in Housefull 4 movie which is directed by Farhad Samji and bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Even B-Town young actor Riteish Deshmukh also congratulated Bobby Deol through his tweet

Bobby Deol started off his journey and made his debut with Barsaat movie which made him bag the Filmfare Best Debut Award. Although he entered the film industry with a silver spoon background, he proved himself with all his hard work and ace acting skills.

Coming to his latest movies, he will be next seen in 'Class Of 83' a Netflix Original.