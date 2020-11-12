27 Years Of Baazigar: Kajol Remembers This Movie By Sharing A Quirky Video

These days we are witnessing the milestones of many movies in Bollywood. Most of the actors reminisce their blockbusters on their anniversaries and drop a few snaps from the sets or share the bits from the movies reminiscing their movies. Off late, Bollywood's one of the classic hits 'Baazigar' clocked 27 years and on this special occasion, Kajol has dropped a quirky video and celebrated this occasion… This movie featured Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Shilpa Shetty in the lead roles…









This post shows off a quirky reaction of Kajol… She reminisced this movie with her attitude and wrote, "My reaction when some one tries to out attitude me !

#27YearsOfBaazigar".

Well,'Baazigar' movie was directed by Abbas-Mustan and was bankrolled by Ganesh Jain and Champak Jain. This revenge drama proved the mettle of SRK's ace acting skills and also made Kajol portray a powerful role on the screens. SRK managed to act as a protagonist and antagonist at the same time and won the hearts of the audiences with his amazing screen appearance and villainy avatar. Being a lover boy and killer at the same time has pulled out the best from SRK and thus 'Baazigar' movie stood as one of the best classic revenge drama in Bollywood.