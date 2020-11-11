32 Years Of Teezab: Madhuri Dixit Shares Dancing Video Of ‘Ek Do Teen’ Song Remembering Saroj Khan…

How can we forget 80s blockbuster 'Teezab' movie??? Bollywood's best on-screen pair Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit broke all the records with this revenge drama and made the movie earn cult classic status over the years. The iconic song "Ek Do Teen…" from the movie is still the best dance number and always holds its place in the music charts. As 'Tezaab' movie clocked 32 years, Madhuri Dixit has reminisced this classic action drama and dropped the dancing video of "Ek Do Teen…" song and also remembered her dance guru and ace choreographer Saroj Khan who passed away a few days ago.









Madhuri has celebrated this mile stone with this amazing dance video… Along with her, even a few fans also shook their legs for "Ek Do Teen…" song and made it a worth watch. Madhuri has reminisced her dance guru late Saroj Khan who composed beautiful dance steps for this iconic number.

Madhuri also wrote, "#32YearsOfTezaab

A movie which is very close to my heart and a song which makes me feel alive every time I hear it. Thank you everyone for still loving the song, the choreography and creating such amazing videos on it. Miss you #Saroj ji. She would have been so happy to see this video."

Even the lead actor of 'Tezzab' movie Anil Kapoor also reminisced this movie and dropped the 'Amul Poster' on his Twitter page…





To the legend who made the song Ek, Do, Teen iconic with her art and vision!

This ones for your Saroj ji!#32YearsOfTezaab@Amul_Coop pic.twitter.com/xSWIjtdOAg — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) November 11, 2020





Anil Kapoor also showed off his gratitude towards ace choreographer Saroj Khan who turned the song into an iconic one with her amazing steps. Even Amul company also made us reminisce the 'Tezaab' movie… Amul company figurines the late Saroj Khan and Madhuri Dixit dancing images on the poster with the tagline saying – "From the A,B, C to the ek, Do, Teen of dance".

Madhuri also retweeted this post and wrote, 'How True'…

How true 🙏❤️ https://t.co/nTM9iKcKfl — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) November 11, 2020



Well, Teezab movie was directed and produced by N. Chandra. This movie also had Anupam Kher, Chunky Pandey, Suresh Oberoi, Kiran Kumar and Tripta in other important roles.

