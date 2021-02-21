6 Years Of Badlapur: Varun Dhawan Drops An Emotional Video From The Movie And Reminisces This Action Thriller

Varun Dhawan's biggest hits of his career, the Badlapur movie completed 6 years today… On this special occasion, Varun has dropped an emotional video on his Instagram and reminisced the revenge drama…









The video shows off how Varun's wife and son succumb to the injuries and die. Then he completely changes his avatar and is fully determined to take a revenge on both the protagonists who are responsible for the loss of his family.

Badlapur movie was directed by Sriram Raghavan and was bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan and Sunil Lulla under Maddock Films banner. This film was released on 20th February, 2015 and minted 80+ crores being a blockbuster hits of Varun's career… This movie had Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vinay Pathak as the antagonists and Yami Gautam as the lead actress. Even ace actresses like Huma Qureshi and Radhika Apte will be seen in prominent roles.

Varun Dhawan recently got hitched to his long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal on 24th January, 2021. The hush-hush wedding was held at the picturesque and luxurious resort 'Mansion House' in Alibaug.

Speaking about Varun's work front, he was last seen in Coolie No. 1 movie… Next, he will be the part of Jug Jugg Jeeyo movie. This movie is being directed by Raj Mehta and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the Dharma Productions banner. This movie has an ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Ali Advani, Varun Dhawan and Maniesh Paul.