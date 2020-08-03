A New Poster Gets Unveiled From 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' Movie

Brother and Sister always hold a special bond… Today being Raksha Bandhan, all of them are busy celebrating this festival with their siblings!!! Even our dear Bollywood stars are also celebrating this festival with much joy with their dear family members…

On this special occasion, Dharma Productions banner has unveiled a new poster from 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' movie. The makers of this movie dropped the new poster on their Instagram account and made us go awe showcasing the lovely bond between Angad Bedi and Janhvi Kapoor… Have a look!

In this poster, Angad is seen sharing a cute moment with Janhvi Kapoor… They both will essay the roles of brother and sister in this movie… Janhvi will be seen as India's first woman pilot who took part in Kargil war and Angad Bedi will be seen as an Army Officer.



Even Angad Bedi took to his Instagram and left a heartfelt note on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan…

He dropped a cute pic of his real and reel sisters… Along with these pics, he wrote, "Meri reel AUR real Bhena!! ❤️❤️



Rakshabandhan has been an important part of my growing up years ..this day holds many special memories.

Gunjan Saxena, The Kargil Girl gave me an opportunity to portray the character of a brother for the first time on screen. I feel, "Anshuman Saxena"is a lot like how I have been to my sister he is Gunjan's mirror, being brutally honest and critical but being there ..every step of the way to protect her. Thank you for @janhvikapoor being the best on screen sister and @nehabedi2 for tolerating me till date.🤣😂

This year, let's use the beautiful occasion of Rakshabandhan to celebrate the bond of love, support and protection.. not just between a brother and a sister, but anyone who has been protected and supported you. A friend, a family member, a colleague.. anyone!

