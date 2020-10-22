‘Aabaad Barbaad’ Song From ‘Ludo’ Movie Shows Off The Complete Roller-Coaster Ride Of The Lead Actors

Bollywood ace director Anurag Basu's upcoming movie 'Ludo' has already raised the expectations with the intriguing trailer. Now, the first song "Aabaad Barbaad…" has caught the right pulse of the audience with its emotional roller coaster ride of all the lead actors in the movie. As the movie is going to release on 12th November, 2020, the makers are leaving no stone unturned in terms of digital promotions. Off late, the first song which was released from this multi-starrer dark comedy flick has given equal screen space for all the leading ones.



Here is the complete video of "Aabaad Barbaad…" song… Have a look!

The song starts off with Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanya Malhotra's romantic moments… Their chemistry and intimate scenes were just awesome. Next, the song moves to one-side lover Rajkummar Rao. His true love for Fatima Sana Sheikh makes us go teary-eyed. He helps his love in every moment and stays by her side even after her marriage.

Then comes the Abhishek Bachchan, it is already known that, he will kidnap a small girl and demands for ransom amount. But his bond with this little one brings out his generous side and his pain also turns us calm. Then Pearle Maaney and Inayat Verma's currency notes tale also shows off some different approach. On the whole, from romantic scenes to emotional drama, this song made us get introduced with each and every character in the movie.



"Aabaad Barbaad…" song is crooned by ace singer and melody king Arijit Singh and the emotional lyrics are jotted down by Sandeep Srivastava.



Here is the new poster of the movie Ludo…

Ludo movie is directed by Anurag Basu and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu and Tani Basu under T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions banners. This flick has an ensemble cast of Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Saraf, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Sanya Malhotra, Pearle Maaney, Inayat Verma, Asha Negi and Shalini Vats.



Director Anurag Basu spoke to filmfare in an interview and said, "Ludo has a very interesting concept and it came to my mind 3-4 years back. It's a crazy fun ride. It's a ride just like ludo. There are 4 stories. 4 gotiyan hain apko pata nahi ki kon kisko kab kaategi. All are so interconnected. We had a great time. It has a dark humour, romance and crime. All the tars have done a brilliant job, be it Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek or Aditya. Aditya Roy Kapoor is a big surprise; he surprised the whole unit actually. Abhishek Bachchan is back with a bang."



We all need to wait for 12th November as this multi-starrer flick will hit the Netflix OTT platform…

