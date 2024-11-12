Aamir Khan Nearly Quit Films to Focus on Family, Reveals Personal Struggles

Aamir Khan, the celebrated actor and filmmaker, recently opened up about a time when he almost walked away from cinema to focus on his family. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Aamir shared that he had seriously considered quitting films before the release of *Laal Singh Chaddha.

“I decided to quit before Laal Singh Chaddha,” Aamir revealed. “I was going through a personal journey. By the end of Covid, I realized that I had spent my entire adult life, from the age of 18, fully consumed by cinema.” He admitted feeling guilty for not being present enough for his loved ones. “I haven’t been there enough for my relationships—my kids, my siblings, my family,” Aamir explained. “Whether it was with Kiran or Reena, I felt I wasn’t there for them enough.”

This realisation came while filming Laal Singh Chaddha resumed post-Covid. “I went through an emotional moment where I felt I’d given my whole life to cinema and wasn’t there for my family. I felt a lot of guilt,” he said.

Aamir even shared his intention to quit films with his family. “I told them that I wanted to quit and spend time with you all,” he said. “It wasn’t out of disappointment with cinema, but I felt it was time to prioritise family.”

His children, Junaid and Ira, convinced him otherwise. Junaid told Aamir, “Why go from one extreme to the other? There’s a middle ground where you can balance both.” With their support, Aamir reconsidered his decision and viewed it as part of a personal journey.

Kiran Rao, Aamir’s ex-wife, also shared her thoughts, recalling a conversation where she said, “You are leaving us.” Aamir responded, “No, I’m not leaving you, I’m leaving films.” Kiran, however, pointed out, “You are a child of cinema, and if you leave films, you leave us too.”

Kiran also added some humor to the situation, joking that they weren’t eager for Aamir to stay home all the time. “Can you imagine him sitting at home and not doing any films?” she laughed. “In fact, his daughter told him, ‘Please papa, you can’t spend all your time with us, we will go crazy.’”

Aamir took the comment in stride, saying that after that, he went straight into six films. “0-6, there is no moderation and balance,” Kiran quipped.