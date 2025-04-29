Aamir Khan shares how being thrown out of a play led him to his first film

Bollywood icon Aamir Khan recently opened up about a pivotal moment from his college days that unexpectedly shaped his entire career. In a touching anecdote shared by his production house on Instagram, Aamir reflected on how being removed from a college play led him directly to his big break in films.

During his college years, Aamir was part of a Gujarati play titled Pasiyo Rangaro. Though his role was mostly backstage—hanging and dismantling bamboos for the set—he was thrilled to be the only one from a chorus of 30 to get a line on stage: “We want Rangara, we want Rangara.” Ironically, he never got to say it. Just days before the competition, Maharashtra went into lockdown, and Aamir’s mother didn’t allow him to attend rehearsals. As a result, he was dropped from the production.

“I felt shattered,” Aamir admitted, recalling how he had watched rehearsals from the front row, feeling like all his hard work had gone to waste. But destiny had other plans. A friend introduced him to Niranjan Thade, who was helping a student named Bansal shoot a diploma film at the Pune Film Institute. Aamir accepted the offer—and that short film became his unexpected doorway to the industry.

After seeing Aamir’s performance, another student cast him in another film, which caught the eye of director Ketan Mehta, who then offered him a role in Holi. That performance eventually convinced Mansoor Khan and Nasir Hussain that Aamir had the potential to be an actor, paving the way for his iconic debut in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak.

“If Maharashtra hadn’t closed that day, I wouldn’t be here today,” Aamir reflected. “Being in the right place at the right time can change your life.” His story is a powerful reminder that even rejections can lead to life-changing opportunities.