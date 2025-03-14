Aamir Khan Turns 60: Celebrating the Life and Career of Mr. Perfectionist

Fondly known as Mr Perfectionist, Aamir Khan has won millions of hearts with his incredible acting skills. Choosing one or two favorite movies of Aamir Khan would be a tough decision as the list would be a long one. Aamir Khan is known for doing meaningful movies that make a lasting impact on the audience. With a career spanning over three decades, Aamir has not only redefined Indian cinema but has also left an indelible mark on audiences globally.

2025 is a milestone year for this Bollywood superstar as he will be celebrating his 60th Birthday on the 14th of March. On this milestone let us have a look at his life, career and how he influenced the Indian Cinema.

Early Life and Entry into Bollywood

On 14th March 1965, a boy was born. Little did the world know that this child would grow up to redefine Indian cinema and create a new benchmark with every movie. Aamir Khan hails from a family deeply rooted in the film industry. His father, Tahir Hussain, was a film producer, and his uncle, Nasir Hussain, was a renowned director. Aamir started his cinema career as a child actor in his uncle's film, Yaadon Ki Baaraat (1973), which was considered the first Bollywood masala film. However, his acting career as a lead actor began with the movie Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988), where he starred opposite Juhi Chawla. The movie was a huge success and established Aamir as a promising talent in the industry.

Rise to Stardom

Throughout the 1990s, Aamir Khan delivered a series of successful films that showcased his versatility. Movies like Dil, Raja Hindustani, and Sarfarosh not only performed well at the box office but also earned him critical acclaim. Though he played various serious characters and gained love for his serious look, he was also known for his brilliant comedic roles. People can never forget the iconic characters played by Aamir Khan in cult comedy movies like Andaz Apna Apna and Dil Chahta Hai. These are some movies that people could watch over and over without getting bored.

Must-Watch Movies of Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan is known to be a versatile actor and with every movie he does, he sets a new benchmark making people expect more every time. Here are some of the top movies and best performances of Aamir Khan that you cannot miss.

1. Lagaan – Lagaan, the epic sports drama that was released in 2001 has to be one of the most iconic roles of Aamir khan. It was also one of the highest grossing movies during that time. It gained a lot of recognition for its unique storyline. It was nominated for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 74th Academy Awards.

2. Dil Chahta Hai – This movie was a trendsetter in Bollywood in 2001, redefining friendship and love. With a good mix of humour, romance, drama and amazing music this movie was a huge success especially among youth as the relatable characters resonated with them.

3. Rang de Basanti – Aamir Khan's character as DJ, a fun-loving youth who becomes a revolutionary, showcased his ability to blend humour with intense emotion. This movie was way ahead of its time with a unique and powerful story blending patriotism.

4. Taare Zameen Par : Marking his directorial debut, Aamir addressed the educational system's shortcomings through the eyes of a dyslexic child, emphasizing the importance of understanding and nurturing individual talents. Aamir's role as an art teacher was loved by all.

5. 3 Idiots – This movie was a massive hit because of its engaging storyline, humour, and strong social message about education. Aamir's role as Rancho was hugely praised and loved by all. His performance in this movie is unforgettable as it inspired many.

6. Dangal – Dangal was both a critical as well as commercial success where Aamir played the role of Mahavir Singh Phogat, a wrestler who trains his daughters to become world-class wrestlers. His physical transformation to blend with the character was remarkable.

Apart from the above-mentioned movies, many of his other movies like Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar, Ghajini, Earth etc. are considered cult classics. Aamir Khan has always aimed to choose projects that entertain people but with an important message.

On his 60th birthday, we thank Aamir Khan for entertaining us with incredible movies and unforgettable performances over the years and inspiring us always.