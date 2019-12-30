Aayush Sharma Shares The First Picture Of His Daughter

It is known that Salman Khan's daunting sister Arpita Sharma Khan has given birth to a baby girl on 27th December 2019. Arpita has undergone a C-section so that she can give birth to the baby exactly on Salman Khan's birthday. The Bollywood hero also expressed his extreme love towards his sister and niece and also stated that this is his best-ever birthday gift.

Bollywood newbie Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan married in 2014 after dating each other for a few years. Arpita gave birth to her first child Ahil Sharma in 2016 and it is witnessed many times how Salman loves and plays with this little one.

Aayush Sharma shares the first pic of his daughter Ayat Sharma through his Instagram account. Have a look!





Aayush shared 4 adorable pictures… First one is making us witness Aayush holding his daughter along with his son Ahil. In the second image Aayush is seen holding little Ayat close to him. Third one has the complete lovely family, Aayush-Arpita and their children Ahil and Ayat. Finally the fourth one has both mom and daughter in one frame.

Earlier, Aayush shared the news of his baby's arrival with a lovely template.



