Abhishek Bachchan hails Nora Fatehi, urges filmmakers to give her lead roles

Abhishek Bachchan recently showered praise on his Be Happy co-star Nora Fatehi, applauding her for carving her own path in the film industry. During the film’s premiere, he urged filmmakers to cast her in substantial roles beyond dance numbers.

“To Nora, I want to say, hats off to my girl for going against the grain, believing in yourself, believing in Remo, and delivering such an amazing performance. And after this, Milap, no more songs for her—you have to give her a full role, okay? Because she is going to go on to be one of the finest actresses in this industry!” he remarked.

While Nora initially gained fame for her electrifying dance performances, she has been proving her acting mettle in films like Batla House and Street Dancer 3D.

Meanwhile, Be Happy, produced by Remo D’Souza Entertainment Pvt Ltd, stars Inayat Verma, Nassar, Johny Lever, and HarleenSethi. The film explores the heartwarming bond between a single father, Shiv, and his ambitious daughter, Dhara, who dreams of performing on the country’s biggest dance reality show. When an unexpected crisis threatens her dream, Shiv embarks on a transformative journey to keep her hope alive.

Set for an OTT release on March 14, 2025, Be Happy promises an emotional ride. Up next, Nora will be seen in Kanchana 4 alongside Pooja Hegde and Raghava Lawrence.
















