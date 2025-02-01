Abhishek Bachchan opens up on Mani Ratnam’s impactful directorial style

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, who is set to star in Housefull 5, recently shared insights into his experience working with acclaimed filmmaker Mani Ratnam. Speaking at a retrospective event in Mumbai that featured a screening of Raavan, Abhishek opened up about Ratnam’s unique approach to directing actors.

Having collaborated with the master storyteller on Yuva and Raavan, Abhishek recalled how Mani Ratnam constantly pushed him to break barriers in his performances. “There were two key things he always told me. In Yuva, he felt I was holding back and asked me to be freer. In Raavan, he would say, ‘Let it out,’ which gave me confidence. He puts you in the most challenging situations, making the performance feel real,” Abhishek shared.

He further emphasized the filmmaker’s ability to extract the best from his actors: “If Mani Ratnam selects you, it means he sees something in you that even you might not recognize. His work remains rooted in reality, which makes it so powerful.”

Apart from reminiscing about working with Ratnam, Abhishek also spoke about his physical transformation for his recent film I Want to Talk. At the movie’s music launch, he revealed that he had gained weight naturally for the role, rather than relying on prosthetics. Pointing to the film’s poster, he remarked, “I’m not in this shape anymore, but the experience was life-changing. I hope our film makes an impact on the audience.”

With multiple projects lined up, including Housefull 5, Abhishek continues to embrace diverse roles, proving his versatility as an actor.