Abhishek Bachchan Shares An Adorable Throwback Pic On His Dad Amitabh's Birthday

Bollywood ace actor Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating his 78th birthday today… He received wishes from all corners of the country. Even his son Abhishek also dropped throwback pic on his Instagram and showered his love on his dad…









In this post, Abhishek dropped the adorable childhood pic of his dad and made us go awe…

Big B is seen wearing a white kurtz and pyjama and all in smiles… Abhishek also wrote "Happy birthday B!!!#theOG #MyHero #78 Love you,Pa."

Even other Bollywood actors also wished Big B…

Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram story and dropped a image and wrote, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY AMITABH BACHCHAN SIR…Thank you for always inspiring us. We are blessed to have witnessed some of your finest performances. You are truly a legend."

Even Madhavan also wished Big B…

He wrote, "A Legend, an inspiration, an institution unto himself, the one man whose feet I want to touch every time I meet him but he always engulfs me in the biggest warmest hug. Gods bless you with a long healthy and a Happy life AMITJI. I will spend my life trying to emulate you. @amitabhbachchan HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY SIR."