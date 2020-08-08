Abhishek Bachchan Tests Negative For Coronavirus And Will Get Discharged Soon

It's great news… At last Abhishek Bachchan is going to get discharged from the hospital. He is tested negative for Coronavirus a few hours ago and thus he will be back home soon.

Abhishek announced this news through his Instagram and made all his fans feel happy…





He dropped his 'Care Board' image and told that he will be discharged soon. On that board, it is written 'Day: 29', Doctors Visiting You: Dr Manish and Dr Rishabh along with nurse name Seema along with the happy news 'Discharge Plan: Yes'…

Along with this board, he also penned "I TOLD YOU!!!

Discharge plan: YES!!

This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE.

Thank you all for your prayers and wishes. I'm so happy to be able to go home.

#believe

My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati Hospital for taking such good care of me and my family and helping us beat Covid-19. We couldn't have done it without them. 🙏🏽".

He thanked all the doctors and staff of Nanavati hospital for taking good care of him. This post is garnering thousands of view in just a few minutes of posting… Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan, Zoya Akhtar, Anupam Kher, Hrithik Roshan, Sophie Chaudry, Maniesh Paul, Athiya Shetty and Shweta Bachchan have expressed their happiness after hearing this news.

Finally, after spending 29 days in the Nanavati hospital Abhishek Bachchan will be discharged soon. We all know that it was 11th July, 2020 Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan joined hospital after being tested positive for Covid-19. Then Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya also tested positive and spent a few days in home quarantine but after witnessing symptoms, they were also shifted to the same hospital.

Finally, all of them are tested Covid-19 negative and Abhishek will be happily back to home.