Adah Sharma shares her spooky look ahead of Halloween

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Adah Sharma shared a spine-chilling look on social media ahead of Halloween.

Captioning her post with a playful nod to spooky celebrations, she wrote, “Diwali ke ladoo khatam nahi hue aur log bol rahe hai ki Halloween jaisa kuch aa raha hai..bhoot logon ka din?kuch pata hai kya iske baare mein?.” The actress rocked a hauntingly appearance in the video.

The video opens with the text, “POV: He says I look prettiest when I smile.” Adah then appears in a spooky-themed outfit, smiling as she playfully turns her head, perfectly blending eeriness with charm.

Halloween is celebrated every year on October 31, making it one of the most widely recognized and beloved international festivities. Famous for its vibrant costumes, spooky decorations, and the fun tradition of trick-or-treating, Halloween brings communities together to celebrate creativity, cultural heritage, and joy. This year Halloween falls on Friday, October 31.

Meanwhile, Adah Sharma made her acting debut in 2008 with the Hindi horror hit “1920,” which went on to become a box office success. After starring in the romantic comedy “Hasee Toh Phasee,” she ventured into the South Indian film industry, featuring in notable Telugu films such as “S/O Satyamurthy” and “Kshanam.” She also took on the lead role in the critically acclaimed film “The Kerala Story.”

Up next, Adah will be seen portraying a Devi in an upcoming trilingual film helmed by National Award-winning director BM Giriraj. Speaking about the project, she expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to take on such unique and powerful roles while working alongside skilled filmmakers.

Talking about the film, she shared, “I am very fortunate to be getting the opportunity to play such amazing roles and work with such talented filmmakers. Stories like ‘The Kerala Story’ or fictional ones like Reeta Sanyal, I will do my best to make it as realistic as possible. I'm very lucky that creative filmmakers are offering me such varied roles.”