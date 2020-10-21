Aditi Rao Hydari Opens Up On Quitting The Movie ‘Tughlaq Durbar’

The South Indian gorgeous actress Aditi Rao Hydari finally opened up on why she is quitting the movie 'Tughlaq Durbar'. It is already known that, Tollywood glam doll Raashi Khanna is roped in the place of Aditi. This news has created a lot of buzz and also gave rise to many rumours. But putting an end to the speculations, Aditi Rao Hydari took to her Instagram Stories and doled out the reason for her decision.

















Aditi shared a note on her Instagram stories and doled out, "Due to ongoing coronavirus pandemic the world including the Indian Film Industry came to a standstill for 6 to 8 months this year. While work has slowly started in phases and the film industry is getting back on its feet, there have been delays and schedules are being reassessed. As an actor, I feel a responsibility to not keep anyone waiting.

I am committed to finishing projects that I had already begun shooting for and I don't want to cause any delays in the project that I haven't started yet, how much however much I want to make it work."

















"Keeping the current scenario in mind, I in consultation with producer Mr Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studio and director Delhi Prasad Deendayal have decided to take a step back from project we were all looking forward to.

I would like to wish the director Delhi Prasad, Mr Vijay Sethupathi, and entire team of Tughlaq Darbar the very best.

Raashi Khanna over to you! All the very best and I hope you enjoy making this film.

And to all your super sweet fans, thank you for your messages. I promise, I will see you all at the theatre very soon. Until till then stay safe, take care and lots of love…".

Well, even Raashi Khanna also confirmed the news and announced that she is going to play the lead actress role in 'Tughlaq Durbar'. This 'World Famous Love' beauty has shared a few awesome pics on her Instagram and gave us a clue about her character in this most awaited movie.





Raashi is seen dressed up in a village girl avatar wearing a green-red half saree and enhanced her look with gajra braid and red bindi.

Here are a few posts which Raashi dropped showing off her charm in the village attire…









Raashi Khanna added a small note beside this pic, "I dream my painting and paint my dream."

Painting Shravan's dream by being his muse through these series of pictures. He always saw this other side of me that I didn't see in myself.. and when I finally gave in and dawned this look, I never wanted to get off it.. Loved every bit of this reinvention! Thankyou @shravankummar…"









According to the sources, 'Tughlaq Durbar' is a political thriller which has Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role.