Aishwarya Rai Shines in Black at IIFA Awards 2024 with Daughter Aaradhya
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a striking appearance at the IIFA Utsavam 2024 in Abu Dhabi, accompanied by her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a striking appearance at the IIFA Utsavam 2024 in Abu Dhabi, accompanied by her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. Known for her classic black outfits, the actor graced the red carpet once again in a stunning ensemble, continuing her trend of favoring black attire for special events.
A Glamorous Arrival at IIFA Utsavam 2024
Aishwarya and Aaradhya were spotted together as they arrived at the event, posing for the cameras and greeting fans. The paparazzi captured their elegant entrance, with Aishwarya exuding her signature poise. She took a moment to interact with the crowd, clicking selfies and exchanging smiles with her admirers.
The Details of Aishwarya's IIFA Outfit
Aishwarya Rai’s penchant for black outfits has been a consistent part of her style, and she once again opted for a black ensemble at the IIFA Awards. For the event, she chose a long, embellished jacket paired with matching pants and a simple blouse, continuing her pattern of sophisticated yet predictable looks.
The Ensemble Breakdown: Jacket and Pants
The outfit featured a long jacket adorned with intricate gold leaf sequin embroidery, adding a touch of glamour to the classic black. The jacket had satin lapels, a V neckline, full-length sleeves, and front button closures, giving it a tailored, figure-hugging fit. It also had side-back slits and a calf-length hem, which she paired with black flared pants to complete the look.
Accessories and Makeup: A Finishing Touch
Aishwarya complemented her ensemble with black peep-toe pumps embellished with gold accents. For jewellery, she kept it simple yet elegant with diamond rings and dangling earrings. Her makeup was bold, featuring her signature red lipstick, smoky eyes, defined brows, and a touch of highlighter to contour her features.
A Subtle Hairstyle Change
Aishwarya, who is often seen with a center-parted hairstyle, made a slight change for the event by opting for a side-parted look. She left her hair down in soft waves, giving her overall appearance a fresh twist.
In all, Aishwarya's appearance at the IIFA Utsavam 2024 was another example of her timeless fashion choices, with her daughter Aaradhya by her side, making it a night to remember.