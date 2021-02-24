Aishwarya Rai to play dual role in Mani Ratnam's next

It has been five long years since star beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan appeared on the silver screens. After 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' in which the actress romanced Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya is all set to join hands with director Mani Ratnam for his upcoming movie 'Ponniyin Selvan'.

Now, an interesting update about the movies is currently doing rounds on the internet. As per the latest reports, Aishwarya Rai is going to play a dual role in this film. She will appear as Mandakini Devi and Nandini in the film. Interestingly, one of these two roles is going to be a positive one whereas the other is going to have negative shades.

The shooting of the movie is currently taking place in Hyderabad. Stars like Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, etc are playing crucial roles in this movie. Mani Ratnam has been handling the shooting of the film by following all the covid-19 protocols.

Touted to be e high budget movie inspired by Kalki Krishnamurthy's historical novel of the same name, the movie is going to get released in two parts.