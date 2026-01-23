Ajay Devgn teases Akshay Kumar with ‘Ladki Ka Chakkar, Raju Bhaiya’ as 'Khakee' turns 21

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn took a trip down memory lane on January 23 as he revisited 21 years of his film Khakhee, sharing a throwback still from the movie on social media.

Marking the milestone, the bollywood star posted a split image from the 2004 action drama.

The picture shared by Ajay Devgn features two contrasting moments from Khakee.

The first frame shows Ajay in a lighter scene alongside actress and Khakhee co-star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The second split captures a more intense and emotional moment featuring Akshay Kumar, who played the upright and determined police officer Virender Pratap Singh.

Sharing the image, Ajay Devgn captioned the post as, “Ladki ka chakkar Raju bhaiya? ” and added the hashtag #21YearsOfKhakhee.

Released in January 2004, Khakee was directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Keshu Ramsay. The film boasted a powerful ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Tusshar Kapoor. Amitabh Bachchan played a senior police officer while Akshay Kumar portrayed a no-nonsense cop. Ajay Devgn’s essayed the role of antagonist-turned-grey character and was widely praised for his performance.

Khakee apart for its gripping storyline, is also remembered for its memorable music. One of the most popular tracks from the film, “Dil Dooba”, sung by Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghoshal, continues to be a chart favourite even years after its release.

The song was picturised on Akshay Kumar and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.