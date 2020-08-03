Akshay Kumar Announces His New Movie 'Raksha Bandhan' On This Special Day

Bollywood: Well, we have a surprise for all of you… Our dear Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has come up with an ultimate surprise and announced his next movie on this special day 'Raksha Bandhan' through his Instagram page… Well, we have a surprise for all of you… Our dear Bollywood starhas come up with an ultimate surprise and announced his next movie on this special day '' through his Instagram page…

This post holds the title poster of Akshay Kumar's next movie 'Raksha Bandhan'… Akshay is seen hugging his dear sisters in this poster. This poster also has a wowsome tagline "Bas Behena Dete Hai 100% Return'…

Akshay Kumar also penned a few words about his next movie and stated that this story has touched his heart… "Hardly ever in life does one come across a story that touches your heart so deeply and so instantly...it's the quickest I've signed a film in my career. Dedicating this film, #RakshaBandhan to my dear sister, Alka and to the most special bond in the world...that of a brother and sister.

Thank you @aanandlrai for one of the most special films of my life…."

Raksha Bandhan movie is being directed by Bollywood's ace director Anand L Rai and is bankrolled by Akshay Kumar under Colour Yellow Productions and Cape Of Good Films banners. The soulful story is written by Himanshu Sharma…

This beautiful brother-sister saga is going to hit the screens on 5th November, 2021.

Today being the 'Raksha Bandhan' festival, we hope all of you might have tied the special Rakhi's to your dear brothers and celebrating this day with all your family members. Being the Covid-19 lockdown period, many are stuck in their homes. But no issues, one can happily celebrate it virtually and enjoy the day.