Akshay Kumar Is Coming As 'BachchanPandey'

Akshay Kumar is making ticket windows continuously shine with his movies and creating a buzz on social media with the latest updates. It seems that Akshay's kitty has many more ultimate subjects which are yet to be released.

This Bollywood young actor has shared the news about his new film on Twitter. Akshay will be seen as 'Bachchan Pandey' in FarhadSamji directorial which has Kriti Sanon as the lead actress.

Akshay has dropped a new poster from this movie on Twitter… Have a look!

In this poster, Akshay is seen in a complete rough and tough look wearing a chunk of gold chains. The fully shaped beard and the salt-pepper look gave him a South Indian don look. It is also observed that Akshay's poster has only one eye and a red mark on his face. Akshay had to completely change his attire for this movie.



The latest update about this movie is, the release date of 'Bachchan Pandey' is pushed forward to 22nd January 2021. The main reason behind this sudden change is to have good openings for both Laal Singh Chadda and Bachchan Pandey movies.

It is earlier announced that Laal Singh Chadda which has Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor in lead roles will be released on Christmas, 2020. But Akshay had made his movie lined up for this occasion a few months before itself.

The discussion between the producers has given happy news to the audience as we all were confused which one to go for…

Now Laal Singh Chadda will be released on 25th December 2020 and Bachchan Pandey will hit the screens on 22nd January 2021.