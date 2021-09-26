Akshay Kumar Thanks Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray For Allowing The Re-Opening Of The Theatres From October 22

After a long break, the theatres in Maharashtra are going to be re-opened. As the Covid-19 cases in this state are slowly coming down, the government has decided to re-open the cinema halls. After announcing this news, immediately Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi makers have announced the release date! The movie will hit the theatres on the occasion of the Diwali festival and this is a terrific start for the theatres.



Akshay Kumar shared an amazing poster of Sooryavanshi on his Twitter page and thanked the Maharashtra Chief Minister with a heart-warming message!

So many families would be thanking Sh Uddhav Thackeray today! Grateful for allowing the reopening of cinema halls in Maharashtra from Oct 22. Ab kisi ke roke na rukegi - AA RAHI HAI POLICE #Sooryavanshi #Diwali2021 #RohitShetty @ajaydevgn @RanveerOfficial #KatrinaKaif pic.twitter.com/xJqUuh2pMT — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 25, 2021

In this poster, we can witness the three hero cops of Bollywood Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn along with their director Rohit Shetty. They all are in smiles and are seen discussing something!

Akshay also thanked Uddhav ji jotting down, "So many families would be thanking Sh Uddhav Thackeray today! Grateful for allowing the reopening of cinema halls in Maharashtra from Oct 22. Ab kisi ke roke na rukegi - AA RAHI HAI POLICE… #Sooryavanshi #Diwali2021".

With this poster, the makers announced the release date of Akshay Kumar's cop drama Sooryavanshi…

Sooryavanshi is directed by action king Rohit Shetty and is produced by Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty, Apoorva Mehta and Aruna Bhatia under Dharma Productions, Cape Of Good Films and Reliance Entertainments banners. This movie also has Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn in the cameo roles. Glam doll Katrina Kaif is the lead actress of this action drama while Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Niharica Raizada, Vivan Bhatena, Sikandar Kher, Nikitin Dheer and Javed Jaffrey are roped in to play prominent characters.

Akshay Kumar will essay the role of DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, the chief of the Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad and will plan to end the game of a terrorist group that plans to attack Mumbai. Akshay joins his hands with Inspector Sangram Bhalerao (Ranveer) and DCP Bajirao Singham (Ajay Devgn) to make the mission successful.

Sooryavanshi movie will hit the theatres on 4th November, 2021 on the occasion of the Diwali festival!