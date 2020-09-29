Akshay Kumar Wraps Up His Glasgow Schedule Of ‘Bell Bottom’ Movie And Heads To London

Bollywood's ace actor Akshay Kumar who will busy round the clock with 5-6 projects in hand has completed his Glasgow schedule of 'Bell Bottom' movie. Now, he flew to London along with his dear wife Twinkle Khanna and whole 'Bell Bottom' team to start his next schedule.

After the 5 months of lockdown, now slowly all the Bollywood actors are getting back to their sets. Thus Akshay is also busy with his tight schedules and left to Glasgow with his 'Bell Bottom' team a few days back. Akshay dropped a happy pic on his Instagram and announced the wrap-up of Glasgow schedule.

In this post, the whole team of 'Bell Bottom' is seen posing to cams with happy faces. He also wrote, "So many happy faces in one frame...that's the result of a good schedule. Goodbye Glasgow, hello London 😁 #BellBottom @_vaanikapoor_ @ranjitmtewari @jackkybhagnani @deepshikhadeshmukh @pooja_ent @emmayentertainment @onlyemmay @madhubhojwani @nikkhiladvani @aseemarora".



Bell Bottom movie is being filmed based on a true incident that took place in the 1980s. It will make us witness the tale of an unforgotten hero.

Bell Bottom movie has Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi in the lead roles. This flick is being directed by Ranjit M Tewari and is bankrolled by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshika Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani Pooja Entertainment and Emmay Entertainment banners.