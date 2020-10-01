Akshay Kumar's 'Bell Bottom' Becomes The First Movie To Begin And Wrap Up Its Shoot During Pandemic

Bollywood's ace actor Akshay Kumar always holds 5-6 subjects in his hand and he also completes his shootings in a jet speed releasing at least 3 movies per year. But the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has given the unwanted break to the film industry making all the actors sit at home. But after the Central Government gave its nod to resume the TV and movie shootings, all the film stars have joined their sets and resumed their work. Even Akshay Kumar also began his shoot for his upcoming movie 'Bell Bottom' and also completed it in a few months. Thus, 'Bell Bottom' flick becomes the first movie in the world to start and finish shoot amid pandemic. Akshay bagged this great achievement even after flying to the International location for the shoot.

Well, Akshay took to Instagram and dropped the new poster of the movie… Have a look!





Akshay is seen wearing a suit and looked modish with the sunnies and a bag in his hand. He is also seen running away with an aircraft in the backdrop.

Akshay also wrote, "Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much. Its teamwork and I am grateful to each and every member of the cast and crew. #BellBottomCompleted. Here's the poster."

Vani Kapoor





She also shared the same poster and wrote, "Shooting amidst a pandemic has been a leap of faith! So proud to be a part of this team. #BellBottomCompleted Poster out now!"

Lara Dutta





This ace actress also shared the same poster and wrote, "Safety, Style & whole lot of Swag put together! This one's super special for everything it has managed to achieve. Here's #BellBottomCompleted Poster out now".

Huma Qureshi





This B-Town actress dropped the poster on her Instagram and wrote, "Shooting a film felt impossible in this environment. But this team ensured that we do it well and with flair! You guys rock!!! #BellBottomCompleted Here comes the poster! ❤️".

Akshay also doled out, "It's teamwork and I am grateful to each and every member of the cast and crew from the spot dadas to the light dadas to the technicians to the make-up dadas to my lovely heroines Vaani, Lara, Huma, my director Ranjit and to Vashuji and the production team who believed in our audacious plan. The new normal has made us realise a different way of working that none of us could have imagined. I hope this encourages film industries globally to do what they do best and start entertaining audiences again. I hope our shoot during the pandemic reassures others that keeping all safety in mind it's time to get things moving again".

Akshay Kumar, Lara Bhupati, Huma Qureshi and Vaani Kapoor will play the lead roles in this movie. Bell Bottom flick is being filmed based on a true incident that took place in the 1980s. It will make us witness the tale of an unforgotten hero…The movie which is based on true incidents is directed by Ranjit M Tiwari and is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jacky Bhagnani, Deepshika Deshmukhh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani.