Alia And Ranbir Wedding: Kareena, Karisma, Neetu And A Few Other Family Members Reach The Venue For The Mehndi Ceremony

The big fat wedding of Bollywood is making all the fans of Ranbir and Alia go aww… As the wedding will be held at the Vastu building in Mumbai, the bride and groom's family members arrived at the venue and the hungama has begun shortly. As today the 'Mehndi' ceremony will take place, most of the family members arrived in their style best and made the paps click them continuously. Right from Ranbir's mother Neetu and sister Riddhima to his cousins Kareena and Karisma along with Alia Bhatt's parents and sisters, everyone reached the venue. Even Karan Johar also made his presence to lighten up the gala function!

We can witness the groom's mother Neetu ji and his sister Riddhima Sahni in the car at the venue. They looked beautiful in the classy attires.

Riddhima looked awesome in the sparkling outfit and teamed it with a blue choker. We can even witness Rima Jain, Anisha, Aadar and Aarti Shetty in the car. Kareena Kapoor caught the pulse with her grand outfit!

Here is the beautiful Karisma Kapoor shining in the designer yellow churdidar… She is seen with her aunt Rima Jain!

Next in the line is Kareena Kapoor who looked extremely beautiful in the silver lehenga. Both the sisters were beautiful and added glamour to the venue.

Well, the pre-wedding functions like Sangeet, Mehndi and the cocktail party will take place at the RK house while the wedding will take place at the Vasty building in Mumbai. Apart from their family members even Bollywood celebs like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Varun Dhawan, Ayan Mukerji, Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, Karan Johar will attend the wedding.

Ahead of this gala event Neetu Kapoor shared her engagement pic with Rishi Kapoor on her Instagram page and treated all her fans… Take a look!

They looked beautiful and Rishi ji is seen putting the ring to his beautiful bride Neetu Kapoor in the pic… She also wrote, "Fond memories of baisakhi day as we got engaged 43 years back on 13th April 1979".