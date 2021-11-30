Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan And A Few Other Bollywood Actors Sing Praises For Ranveer Singh After Witnessing '83' Trailer

Today is a special day for all the fans of young actor Ranveer Singh and the cricket fans too as the much-awaited trailer of '83'movie has been released a couple of hours ago. It garnered millions of views and also made us witness a few glimpses of the 1983 cricket world cup! Not only his fans even B-Town actors like Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar, Dia Mirza also heaped praises on him and appreciated him for his awesome screen presence!

First, let us check out the trailer of the 83 movie which was shared by Ranveer Sigh on his Instagram page… Take a look!

Ranveer Singh

Along with sharing the trailer, he also wrote, "The incredible true story of the underdogs who pulled off the unthinkable! #83Trailer in Hindi Out Now! 83 RELEASING IN CINEMAS ON 24TH DEC, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Also in 3D. #ThisIs83".

Going with the trailer, it starts off with India losing matches with West Indies and Australia in the first round. Now, they need to win the match with a huge margin to stay in the tournament. Then in the main match, the team loses 4 wickets for 9 runs and then enters captain Kapil Dev! Thereafter Indian team is left at the airport as the bus arrives late while the great West Indies team is received with much noise! Even Deepika Padukone who is essaying the role of Kapil Dev's wife looked awesome! Then a few funny instances of the teammates are shown to make us smile! On the whole, the trailer is interesting and made us await for the release of the movie.

This video garnered millions of views and Bollywood celebs like Abhishek Bachchan, Sophie Choudry, Rakul Preet, Karan Tacker, Tahira Kashyap, Esha Deol and a few others congratulated the whole team and praised Ranveer Singh in the comments section!

On the other hand, Ranveer Singh also released the trailer of the 83 movie in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages… Take a look!

Tamil

Telugu

Kannada

Malayalam

Even Deepika also shared the trailer on her Instagram and wrote, "The incredible true story of the underdogs who pulled off the unthinkable".

'83' movie is directed by Kabir Khan and is bankrolled by Kabir Khan, Vishnuvardhan Induri, Deepika Padukone and Sajid Nadiadwala under the Reliance Entertainment, Phantom Films, Vibri Media, KA Productions, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Kabir Khan Films banners.

Well, let also check the Indian reel team of the 1983 world cup…

• Ranveer Singh – Kapil Dev

• Harrdy Sandhu – Madan Lal

• Tahir Raj Bhasin – Sunil Gavaskar

• Saqib Saleem – Mohinder Amarnath

• Ammy Virk – Balwinder Sandhu

• Jiiva – Krishnamachari Srikkanth

• Sahil Khattar – Syed Kirmani

• Chirag Patil – Sandeep Patil

• Adinath Kothare – Dilip Vengsarkar

• Dhariya Karwa – Ravi Shashtri

• Dinkar Sharma – Kriti Azad

• Jatin Sarna – Yaspal Sharma

• Nishath Dahiya – Rodger Binny

• R Badree – Sunil Valson

• Boman Irani – Farook Engineer

• Pankaj Tripathi – P R Man Singh (Manager of the Indian cricket team of 1983).

83 movie will hit the big screens on 24th December, 2021 a day ahead of the joyous Christmas festival…